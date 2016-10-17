Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 17, 2016

Bloggytown

Man sentenced to 20 years for shooting at George Zimmerman

Posted By on Mon, Oct 17, 2016 at 12:30 PM

click to enlarge JOHN E. POLK CORRECTIONAL FACILITY
  • John E. Polk Correctional Facility
A Seminole County jury sentenced 38-year-old Matthew Apperson to 20 years in prison for attempted second-degree murder for shooting at George Zimmerman.

While driving on Lake Mary Boulevard, Apperson fired a single shot at Zimmerman’s truck on May 11, 2015. The bullet shattered the passenger-side window and passed Zimmerman’s head, finally lodging itself in the frame above the window. He suffered minor cuts.

In 2013, Zimmerman was acquitted of murder for shooting Trayvon Martin, an unarmed black 17-year-old.

Apperson's wife accused the judge of making unfair rulings and allowing an innocent man – her husband – to go to jail, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Apperson has been in jail since July 31, 2015. Initially, Apperson was out on bond for the shooting, but bail was revoked after he was accused of urinating on a neighbor's front porch.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando International Airport retires its original people mover trams after 35 years Read More

  2. Judge rules against state on 'patently bizarre' Florida law regarding ballot signatures Read More

  3. Orlando theme parks once again complain about how much they're worth Read More

  4. Rick Scott quietly shifts Florida courts rightward, leaving a judicial legacy that will far outlast his tenure Read More

  5. Band of the Week: Shania Pain Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation