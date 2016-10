click image Photo via Kataklysm/Facebook

Canadian death metal crew Kataklysm rip it so hard they invented their own brutal subgenre: Northern Hyperblast. In reality it's a potent hybrid of death metal's sludgy weight and the surgical precision of classic thrash. And tonight Kataklysm ventures wayyyyy south to play the City Beautiful.Investigate Northern Hyperblast for yourself tonight at the Haven at 7 p.m. Tickets are going for $17-$22.