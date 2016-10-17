Band of the Week: Shania Pain

Currently available releases: Demo
Website: Facebook and @Shaniapain at most other social platforms.
Describe your sound in five words:
Jason: la, lala, hahahahah, la, yes
Six questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far?
Jason: every
Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
Jason: Deff... Bubble Boys because the lead guy dani is really cute tryna get up in th@ if u know what i am saying..,......... (sexually)
What description gets used for your band that you would most
like to correct people on? Why?
Jason: “good”
What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band?
Andrea: I love the diverse music community.
Jason: buncha cool ppl
What’s your least favorite?
Andrea: There is not a lot of DIY space.
Jason: Buncha dumb ppl
Any big news to share?
Jason: Andrea is pregnant
Andrea: I’m not pregnant
