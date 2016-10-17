The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 17, 2016

The Heard

Band of the Week: Shania Pain

Posted By on Mon, Oct 17, 2016 at 10:15 AM

click to enlarge DANI JALALI
  • Dani Jalali

Welcome back to the return of "Band of the Week." Every week, we are going to highlight a local band. A good local band. This week, we're pleased to bring you Shania Pain.

Shania Pain is playing Uncle Lou's on Sunday, Oct. 23 with JE Double F, Deadmeat, and Acid Baptism.


Just the facts:
Who's in the band?
Andrea Knight: Jason does vocals with a loop pedal. I play guitar, synthesizers, and a groove box.
Jason Kimmins: I don’t do anything.

When did the band form?
Andrea: We started the band at a house show this year on February 6. Jason was messing around on drums and I was on vocals. We sounded great together. I asked Jason if he wanted to start a band where we don’t practice and just played shows. He agreed. Later on that night, I went to Spacebar and told my friend about my new band and he asked if we can play a house show.

Currently available releases: Demo

Website: Facebook and @Shaniapain at most other social platforms.

Upcoming shows:

  • October 23rd at Uncle Lou’s
  • November 27th at Spacebar

Describe your sound in five words:

Jason: la, lala, hahahahah, la, yes


Six questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far?
Jason: every

Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
Jason: Deff... Bubble Boys because the lead guy dani is really cute tryna get up in th@ if u know what i am saying..,......... (sexually)

What description gets used for your band that you would most
like to correct people on? Why?
Jason: “good”

What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band?
Andrea: I love the diverse music community.
Jason: buncha cool ppl

What’s your least favorite?
Andrea: There is not a lot of DIY space.
Jason: Buncha dumb ppl

Any big news to share?
Jason: Andrea is pregnant
Andrea: I’m not pregnant











Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando International Airport retires its original people mover trams after 35 years Read More

  2. Rick Scott quietly shifts Florida courts rightward, leaving a judicial legacy that will far outlast his tenure Read More

  3. Florida GOP holds "victory dinner," loudly counts chickens before eggs hatch Read More

  4. New liquor laws would ease regulations for small and mid-sized restaurants Read More

  5. Amazon Restaurants launches in some Orlando areas today Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation