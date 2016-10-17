Band of the Week: Shania Pain

click to enlarge Dani Jalali

Who's in the band?





When did the band form?



We started the band at a house show this year on February 6. Jason was messing

around on drums and I was on vocals. We sounded great together. I asked Jason if he wanted

to start a band where we don’t practice and just played shows. He agreed. Later on that night, I

went to Spacebar and told my friend about my new band and he asked if we can play a house

show.

Shania Pain is playing Uncle Lou's on Sunday, Oct. 23 with JE Double FF, Deadmeat, and Acid Baptism.

Currently available releases: Demo



Website: Facebook and @Shaniapain at most other social platforms.

October 23rd at Uncle Lou’s



November 27th at Spacebar

Describe your sound in five words:



Jason: la, lala, hahahahah, la, yes



Six questions:

What has been your most memorable show so far?

Jason: every

Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?

Jason: Deff... Bubble Boys because the lead guy dani is really cute tryna get up in th@ if u know what i am saying..,......... (sexually)

What description gets used for your band that you would most

like to correct people on? Why?

Jason: “good”

What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band?

Andrea: I love the diverse music community.

Jason: buncha cool ppl

What’s your least favorite?

Andrea: There is not a lot of DIY space.

Jason: Buncha dumb ppl

Any big news to share?

Jason: Andrea is pregnant

Andrea: I’m not pregnant



