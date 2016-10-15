See Second City's touring company tonight at the Dr. Phil and you're sure to see a household name of tomorrow

In the weird, wild world of improv comedy, few names garner as much respect as Chicago's Second City. The storied theater company rose to prominence over the years as many of its alumni found fame on Broadway, in movies and in the cast of Saturday Night Live
This tour brings members of the theater's current touring company to town to show off their skills with sketches, songs and games, all based around the cities they're performing in. Drawing from Orlando history, current events and local newspaper headlines, the performers will craft a night of Orlando-centric gags (so expect some hurricane jokes). While this tour doesn't include any of the super-famous Second City stars, like Dan Aykroyd or Stephen Colbert, the troupe's batting average indicates that at least one of the young comedians poking fun at our city this weekend will be a household name at some point.
Second City Hits Home
8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 14-15 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org
| $35