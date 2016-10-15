The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, October 15, 2016

The Gist

See Second City's touring company tonight at the Dr. Phil and you're sure to see a household name of tomorrow

Posted By on Sat, Oct 15, 2016 at 1:21 PM

second_city_courtesy_dr_phillips_center.jpg
In the weird, wild world of improv comedy, few names garner as much respect as Chicago's Second City. The storied theater company rose to prominence over the years as many of its alumni found fame on Broadway, in movies and in the cast of Saturday Night Live.

This tour brings members of the theater's current touring company to town to show off their skills with sketches, songs and games, all based around the cities they're performing in. Drawing from Orlando history, current events and local newspaper headlines, the performers will craft a night of Orlando-centric gags (so expect some hurricane jokes). While this tour doesn't include any of the super-famous Second City stars, like Dan Aykroyd or Stephen Colbert, the troupe's batting average indicates that at least one of the young comedians poking fun at our city this weekend will be a household name at some point.

Second City Hits Home

8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 14-15 | Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org | $35
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Second City Hits Home @ Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center

    • Sat., Oct. 15, 8 p.m. $35

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Jeopardy had a Florida Man category and it went exactly as expected Read More

  2. Rick Scott quietly shifts Florida courts rightward, leaving a judicial legacy that will far outlast his tenure Read More

  3. New liquor laws would ease regulations for small and mid-sized restaurants Read More

  4. Florida Supreme Court finds state's new death penalty unconstitutional Read More

  5. Judge refuses to block changes to Florida's water quality standards Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation