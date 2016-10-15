The Gist

Saturday, October 15, 2016

In 'After Orlando,' international voices are raised as one in response to the Pulse tragedy

Posted By on Sat, Oct 15, 2016 at 11:24 PM

After Orlando, what? That's the question people across the country, and around the world, asked themselves June 13.

That includes Margaret Nolan of local Kangagirl Productions, and her answer was to join forces with East Coast production companies Missing Bolts and NoPassport to shape this project bringing together "distinct and powerful voices" from around the world. More than 70 plays were written by notable and emerging playwrights – like Israel Horovitz, Neil LaBute, Anders Lustgarten, Lindsey Ferrentino, Caridad Svich – in response to the shootings at Pulse Nightclub, and the growing devastation of gun violence in the United States and worldwide. Staged readings of those plays will be presented throughout fall 2016 at more than 50 venues, including this one.

The goal of a theater action, if it's an unfamiliar term to you, is to get as many people as possible to participate in a conversation about a current event, and to think about that event in fresh new ways. But you need not be familiar with the concept or even be a huge theater fan to want to see After Orlando: A Global Theatre Action.

7:30 p.m. | Lowndes Shakespeare Center, 812 E. Rollins St. | facebook.com/kangagirlproductions | $25
Jump to comments

