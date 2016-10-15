Get a jump on holiday shopping with Will's A Faire at Southern Fried Sunday

click to enlarge
-
Kick Bright at Will's A Faire
The cooler weather (thanks, Hurricane Matthew!) means it's time for market season. Local artisans, crafters, vintage vendors and even record dealers spend the next few months setting up in parking lots and on sidewalks for a variety of outdoor shopping.
This weekend, Will's Pub kicks off the season with its Will's A Faire
, produced in conjunction with Southern Fried Sunday. The market tends to trend a little more rock & roll than most, with plenty of pop art and vinyl for sale. And since it's also an SFS production, plenty of bands – like Gary Lazer Eyes, the Oak Hill Drifters and the Uke-A-Ladies – provide the soundtrack while you browse the wares. There won't be the usual free barbecue like at a normal Southern Fried Sunday, but you can pick from plenty of food truck options after you work up an appetite from all that bargain-hunting.
Will's A Faire at Southern Fried Sunday
with Gary Lazer Eyes, the Oak Hill Drifters, Prison Wine, the Uke-A-Ladies, Sugarcrash Kids, Harmonica Man & the Sawgrass Band, Milka Ramos, Dylan Nirvana & the Bad Flowers
1-8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16
Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
willspub.org
free
click to enlarge
-
Harmonica Man and the Sawgrass Band