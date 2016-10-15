The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, October 15, 2016

The Gist

Central Florida Puppet Guild pulls strings to make sure you have fun at Sunday's Puppet Slam

Posted By on Sat, Oct 15, 2016 at 11:14 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CENTRAL FLORIDA PUPPET GUILD ON FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Central Florida Puppet Guild on Facebook
Puppets, along with clowns and plane rides, fall into that weird category of "Things Adults Fear That Children Do Not." Perhaps it's because children don't realize the inherent creepiness of being controlled by an unseen master who jerks characters around on strings. Aren't we all just puppets, if you think about it? Puppets of the government, of societal expectations, of our jobs – but the last one we really don't mind, we swear! Ha ha ha! What were we saying? ... Oh yes, puppets. Inexplicably creepy yet fascinating, puppetry is a performance medium that has waxed and waned in relevance over time.

But this week the Central Florida Puppet Guild puts all mixed feelings about our felt friends to rest with their annual Puppet Slam, a showcase featuring skits and short films starring handmade puppets. The local puppet scene's (yes, that is an actual thing) stellar reputation combined with Central Florida's finest puppeteer talents guarantee a quality show we'd see voluntarily – no strings attached! (You're welcome; we thought that was a great pun too.) Now that we've confronted our fear of stringed characters, we need to tackle our fear of clowns. There's one beckoning us into the woods right now, claiming he's part of a national trend, but we bet he's just a misunderstood street performer with a perfectly good reason for behaving erratically! 

7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 | The Venue, 511 Virginia Drive | 407-412-6895 | facebook.com/puppetslam | $8
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    Puppet Slam @ The Venue

    • Sun., Oct. 16, 7 p.m. $8

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Jeopardy had a Florida Man category and it went exactly as expected Read More

  2. Rick Scott quietly shifts Florida courts rightward, leaving a judicial legacy that will far outlast his tenure Read More

  3. Orlando is No. 1 on Wallethub list of '2016's best and worst foodie cities' Read More

  4. Flesh-eating screwworms are back in Florida with infestation of Key deer Read More

  5. Bondi calls Trump's comments 'disgusting' but says she believes in forgiveness Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation