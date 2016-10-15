Bondi calls Trump's comments 'disgusting' but says she believes in forgiveness

click to enlarge
-
Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi says Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's comments about kissing women and grabbing them by their genitals without consent is "disgusting," but she continues to support Trump.
WFTS-TV/ABC Action News
reports Bondi made the comments during a luncheon with the Florida Federation of Republican Women in Pasco County.
"I believe the statements that Donald Trump says are disgusting. Disgusting, period," Bondi says at the luncheon. "I have spoken to him multiple times; he believes what he said was disgusting. He is horrified, apologetic and as Gov. Pence, as Mike Pence, a great man said, he's an evangelical Christian, I believe in forgiveness. I believe what Donald Trump said was disgusting. I also believe in the Constitution of the United States of America."
During her speech, Bondi expressed the importance of the next Supreme Court Justice, saying Trump would be the best choice for appointing justices, according to WFTS-TV
.
Since the 2005 recording of Trump making gross comments about women surfaced, several woman
have alleged Trump made unwanted sexual advances toward them.