Tonight's Band of One Fest at Will's Pub does more with less (musicians)

Channeling the wildman energy of rockabilly pioneer Hasil Adkins, the Band of One Fest celebrates a clutch of local and regional musicians who cut out the middlemen/women (ie bandmates) and truly embrace DIY music in the most literal sense.
The Fest kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. at Will’s Pub. Tickets will set you back $7-$10. Lineup includes Lone Wolf, Lauris Vidal, Kingofalldrunks, OMB, Uncle Scotchy, Reverend Ron, CJ Orazi and One Man Punk Rock Band.
Oh, check out this footage of Hasil Adkins playing Will's in 2003 that we just found. Spooky synchronicity abounds.