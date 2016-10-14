The Heard

Friday, October 14, 2016

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill announce Orlando show for 2017

Posted By on Fri, Oct 14, 2016 at 3:57 PM

click image PHOTO VIA TIM MCGRAW/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Tim McGraw/Facebook
Country superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill today announced an Orlando show has been been added to their 2017 Soul 2 Soul tour.  

According to local radio station K92.3, McGraw and Hill announced to subscribers of their Soul 2 Soul tour newsletter that they will play Orlando on Oct. 21, 2017. Venue and ticket information TBA.

