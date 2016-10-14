Sip swankily at new wine bar in Disney's Grand Floridian starting now

click to enlarge
-
Image via Flickr Creative Commona
We can't think of a swankier first date than the sexy, new, temporary (for now) wine bar opening at the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
starting tonight from 7 to 10 p.m.
They're testing out interest, so if sipping champagne and snacking on spoonfuls of caviar while enjoying soft music and lighting overlooking the Seven Seas Lagoon is up your alley, you should slip on those Louboutins and schlep.
The caviar isn't hyperbole either. It's part of a limited cocktail menu that includes charcuterie and seafood (there's no set menu available yet, but we're assuming oysters, since they're a dead-on pairing with champagne).
We'd suggest reservations, because this sounds like the kind of high-end fun not often found in Orlando, but the wine bar is currently on a first-come, first-served basis for the soft opening. If that changes, we'll let you know.
Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
4401 Floridian Way, Bay Lake
407-824-3000