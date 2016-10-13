Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 13, 2016

Bloggytown

TripAdvisor's booking service stops offering tickets for physical animal interactions

Posted By on Thu, Oct 13, 2016 at 1:45 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISCOVERY COVE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Discovery Cove/Facebook
TripAdvisor announced on Wednesday that their booking service Viator will no longer be selling tickets to experiences where guests come into physical contact with wild or endangered animals. 

Their announcement lists experiences such as swimming with dolphins, elephant rides, and tiger-petting as ones that the site will no longer sell tickets for, but states that the policy is not limited to those specific experiences. 

This means that Discovery Cove is will no longer be on the site, as their dolphin-swim experience is the high point of a $200-$300 day. The Central Florida Zoo is not listed on Viator either, most likely due to their seasonal camel rides. 

Experiences such as interaction with domestic animals, aquarium touch pools and feeding programs with supervision are exceptions to the policy, and tickets to these kind of attractions will still be sold. This is why places like SeaWorld and Gatorland are still on the site.

TripAdvisor called this policy change an effort to improve health and safety standards of animals. Animal welfare groups have been applauding TripAdvisor's decision. PETA, for example, put out a statement commending TripAdvisor for their decision and encouraging other travel agencies to follow in their footsteps. 

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Amazon Restaurants launches in some Orlando areas today Read More

  2. Rick Scott quietly shifts Florida courts rightward, leaving a judicial legacy that will far outlast his tenure Read More

  3. Luke's Kitchen & Bar by Brandon McGlamery to open this winter in Maitland Read More

  4. Ho99o9 torches Milk District in Orlando debut (Spacebar) Read More

  5. Jeopardy had a Florida Man category and it went exactly as expected Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation