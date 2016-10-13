Thursday, October 13, 2016
Techno act Ghastly gets spooky at Venue 578 tonight
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Oct 13, 2016 at 8:35 AM
click image
-
Photo via Ghastly / Facebook
DJ/producer David Crow alludes to a dark past
with his nom de music, Ghastly
, but his bass-heavy sound purges demons through fleet footwork.
Ghastly headlines the Create night at Venue 578
this evening at 10 p.m. along with Walker & Royce. Tickets are going for $10-$25.
Tags: Ghastly, DJ, Techno, House, Gig, Show, Concert, Live, Orlando, Venue 578, Image, Video