Thursday, October 13, 2016

Techno act Ghastly gets spooky at Venue 578 tonight

Posted By on Thu, Oct 13, 2016 at 8:35 AM

DJ/producer David Crow alludes to a dark past with his nom de music, Ghastly, but his bass-heavy sound purges demons through fleet footwork.

Ghastly headlines the Create night at Venue 578 this evening at 10 p.m. along with Walker & Royce. Tickets are going for $10-$25.

