Sneak peek of 'Doctor Strange' now playing at Disney parks

Disney World is now showing a 10-minute preview of scenes from Marvel’s newest movie, Doctor Strange.
These special presentations are now playing in the One Man’s Dream attraction in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort.
Doctor Strange follows the life of world-famous neurosurgeon Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who, after a horrific car accident, loses the use of his hands. During his recovery, Strange is forced to look for an alternative measure after traditional medicine fails him.
In his journey, Strange learns of unseen dark forces bent on destroying our reality. Armed with new magical powers, Strange must decide whether to return to a life of fortune or leave it all behind and defend the world against the world's most powerful sorcerer.
Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rachel McAdams, Benedict Wong, Benjamin Bratt, Mads Mikkelsen and Tilda Swinton also star in the film. The full version of Doctor Strange will open in theaters on Friday, Nov. 4.