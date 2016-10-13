The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 13, 2016

The Gist

Rumor has it that Halloween Horror Nights may be extended a weekend

Posted By on Thu, Oct 13, 2016 at 2:08 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA HORRORNIGHTSORL/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via horrornightsorl/Instagram
There's talk behind the scenes at Universal that they may be extending Halloween Horror Nights to run for one extra weekend. 

Universal has quietly changed their park hours for Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 to show Universal Studios closing at 5 p.m. This is unusual, as the rest of the month the park closes at 7 or later. But the park always closes at 5 p.m. on evenings when there will be Halloween Horror Nights...

The possible extension is most likely due to the two nights that were canceled because of Hurricane Matthew. And while Universal already announced that they will be honoring tickets for canceled nights, they may want to do more still to make sure guests get a full season of Halloween Horror Nights. 

Keep in mind that while numerous scareactors are already celebrating (or in some cases, bemoaning) an extra weekend of horror (a few have even said it is confirmed), nothing has been officially confirmed yet by Universal. 

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Amazon Restaurants launches in some Orlando areas today Read More

  2. Jeopardy had a Florida Man category and it went exactly as expected Read More

  3. Luke's Kitchen & Bar by Brandon McGlamery to open this winter in Maitland Read More

  4. Rick Scott quietly shifts Florida courts rightward, leaving a judicial legacy that will far outlast his tenure Read More

  5. Ho99o9 torches Milk District in Orlando debut (Spacebar) Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation