Rumor has it that Halloween Horror Nights may be extended a weekend

Photo via horrornightsorl/Instagram
There's talk behind the scenes at Universal that they may be extending Halloween Horror Nights to run for one extra weekend.
Universal has quietly changed their park hours
for Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 to show Universal Studios closing at 5 p.m. This is unusual, as the rest of the month the park closes at 7 or later. But the park always closes at 5 p.m. on evenings when there will be Halloween Horror Nights...
The possible extension is most likely due to the two nights that were canceled
because of Hurricane Matthew. And while Universal already announced that they will be honoring tickets for canceled nights
, they may want to do more still to make sure guests get a full season of Halloween Horror Nights.
Keep in mind that while numerous scareactors are already celebrating (or in some cases, bemoaning) an extra weekend of horror (a few have even said it is confirmed), nothing has been officially confirmed yet by Universal.