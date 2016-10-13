Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 13, 2016

Bloggytown

New dog park to open today in Thornton Park

Posted By on Thu, Oct 13, 2016 at 11:06 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY AILEEN PERILLA
  • Photo by Aileen Perilla
The Thornton Park District has announced that they will hold a grand opening ceremony for their new dog park on Thursday.

According to Thornton Park's Facebook, the ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 6 p.m. and will be attended by Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer as well as Commissioner Patty Sheehan. 

Following the ribbon-cutting, there will be a dog costume contest – the grand prize is a basket of goodies donated by Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, as well as a variety of prizes for the owner, including two free tickets to the Wine & Art Walk. 

The park is located at Constitution Green, at Summerlin and Jackson Ave., and even those who are not planning to enter a dog in the costume contest are welcome to attend. 

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rick Scott quietly shifts Florida courts rightward, leaving a judicial legacy that will far outlast his tenure Read More

  2. Come Out With Pride Orlando rescheduled for Nov. 12 Read More

  3. New liquor laws would ease regulations for small and mid-sized restaurants Read More

  4. Trump tells Florida crowd to vote for him on Nov. 28 Read More

  5. Florida voters flip switch on utility-backed solar amendment Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation