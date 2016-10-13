Thursday, October 13, 2016
New dog park to open today in Thornton Park
Posted
By Martina Smith
on Thu, Oct 13, 2016 at 11:06 AM
The Thornton Park District has announced that they will hold a grand opening ceremony for their new dog park on Thursday.
According to Thornton Park's Facebook
, the ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 6 p.m. and will be attended by Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer as well as Commissioner Patty Sheehan.
Following the ribbon-cutting, there will be a dog costume contest – the grand prize is a basket of goodies donated by Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, as well as a variety of prizes for the owner, including two free tickets to the Wine & Art Walk.
The park is located at Constitution Green, at Summerlin and Jackson Ave., and even those who are not planning to enter a dog in the costume contest are welcome to attend.
