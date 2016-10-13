Jeopardy had a Florida Man category and it went exactly as expected

click image Photo via thehauntedmattress/ reddit

I only got two of these right pic.twitter.com/mcnN6G4NdL — Florida Man (@_FloridaMan) October 13, 2016

Floridians can now test their knowledge of the favorite pop culture whipping boy known as @_FloridaMan after an entire round of questions onwas devoted to the Sunshine State’s bizarre news.The questions in this category were derived straight from the @_FloridaMan Twitter account and featured some of Florida's most embarrassing moments. Remember the gator-tossing into a Wendy's drive-through?Both Alex Trebek and the contestants can be seen in the video not bothering to hold back their laughter while quickly going through theNot all thecontestants were able to answer the questions correctly. Even Florida Man himself says he only got two, but we think our readers would have cleaned up in this category.