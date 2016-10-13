Ho99o9 torches Milk District in Orlando debut (Spacebar)

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Acts of true intrigue are rare. But New Jersey’sare definitely one of them, and they’re rising up hard right now. The band have been dismissive of theparallel but they bear more than a passing resemblance, and it’s not just some facile black thing either. It’s the lurid onslaught that channels pure punk essence and extreme modern noise into aIf anything, with their jones for horror themes and imagery, they’re more gripped by death than Death Grips even. And actually, Ho99o9 are less willfully arty, making the sum something like the hardcore punk spawn ofFor theirever (Oct. 11, Spacebar), they blitzed the Milk District with no typical mainstream fanfare, no traditional venue, no cover, no opener – justAnd like the Eric Bachmann living room show and the Posies’ secret pop-up event last week, we haveto thank for this fortune. Their manager, Mike Feinberg, is a part-time local and so brought the goods home to make this very special engagement happen.Undeniably, Ho99o9 are all about mystique and shock. But, as this show proved like a head-on collision, it’s not all just image. In performance, they area volcano in a box. Wild, violent, apocalyptic, it’s one of the most visceral live punches in the game right now.Even with the tinder of hype and reputation, nothing goes up without a real spark. With their live ignition, however, the usually arty Spacebar wentand became a lawless pit. Shit got animalistic. You know it’s something special when you see bar ownerin the pit.In sound and aesthetic, Ho99o9 are equal parts punk and sensation. They’re maximum, they’re now and – between the fury they expel and the fury they incite – it’s clear they’reAs the kickoff for some underground shows the band are playing to ramp up to the spring release of their debut LP, this will probably be the smallest venue you’ll ever see them in again. And if you were there, you’ve got///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////