Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 13, 2016

Bloggytown

Florida woman says Donald Trump groped her at Mar-a-Lago

Posted By on Thu, Oct 13, 2016 at 9:36 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOEY ROULETTE
  • Photo by Joey Roulette
A Florida woman says Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump groped her at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach during an event in 2003. 

The Palm Beach Post reports Mindy McGillivray, of Palm Springs, was helping a photographer during a Ray Charles concert at the resort. McGillivray, now 36, was then 23 years old when she says she felt a grab or nudge on her butt, then turned around to see Trump. The photographer she was helping remembers her saying directly after the alleged incident, "Donald just grabbed my ass!" Trump's press secretary Hope Hicks says there's no truth whatsoever to the allegation. According to the Post:
Asked about the possibility that what she felt was Trump or someone accidentally bumping into her, McGillivray said no. “This was a pretty good nudge. More of a grab,’’ she said. “It was pretty close to the center of my butt. I was startled. I jumped.’’

She said she had had another encounter with Trump about two years earlier at Mar-a-Lago, when she helped Davidoff photograph a New Year’s Eve party in 2001.

She was walking out of a restroom “and Donald caught me right before I headed downstairs. He goes, ‘It’s a cool evening, isn’t it?’’’ she said, mocking his voice. “He had this debonair tone. He was totally flirting,’’ she said. 
Multiple women have come forward in the past day alleging Trump made unwanted sexual advances toward them, including a People writer who says Trump forcibly kissed her at Mar-a-Lago during an interview for a story.

Trump has come under scrutiny after the release of an audio recording where the businessman says he kisses women and grabs them "by the pussy" seemingly without consent. During last Sunday's debate, Trump told CNN anchor Anderson Cooper the recording was just "locker room talk," and that he had never physically groped or kissed women without consent.

Trump's lawyers have since threatened to sue The New York Times for its report on two women who say Trump had touched them inappropriately.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rick Scott quietly shifts Florida courts rightward, leaving a judicial legacy that will far outlast his tenure Read More

  2. Flesh-eating screwworms are back in Florida with infestation of Key deer Read More

  3. Mayor Dyer announces that Billy Joel will be playing Orlando next year Read More

  4. Trump tells Florida crowd to vote for him on Nov. 28 Read More

  5. New liquor laws would ease regulations for small and mid-sized restaurants Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation