Florida woman says Donald Trump groped her at Mar-a-Lago

click to enlarge
A Florida woman says Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump groped
her at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach during an event in 2003.
The Palm Beach Post
reports Mindy McGillivray, of Palm Springs, was helping a photographer during a Ray Charles concert at the resort. McGillivray, now 36, was then 23 years old when she says she felt a grab or nudge on her butt, then turned around to see Trump. The photographer she was helping remembers her saying directly after the alleged incident, "Donald just grabbed my ass!" Trump's press secretary Hope Hicks says there's no truth whatsoever to the allegation. According to the Post
:
Asked about the possibility that what she felt was Trump or someone accidentally bumping into her, McGillivray said no. “This was a pretty good nudge. More of a grab,’’ she said. “It was pretty close to the center of my butt. I was startled. I jumped.’’
Multiple women
She said she had had another encounter with Trump about two years earlier at Mar-a-Lago, when she helped Davidoff photograph a New Year’s Eve party in 2001.
She was walking out of a restroom “and Donald caught me right before I headed downstairs. He goes, ‘It’s a cool evening, isn’t it?’’’ she said, mocking his voice. “He had this debonair tone. He was totally flirting,’’ she said.
have come forward in the past day alleging Trump made unwanted sexual advances toward them, including a People
writer who says Trump forcibly kissed her at Mar-a-Lago during an interview for a story.
Trump has come under scrutiny after the release of an audio recording where the businessman says he kisses women and grabs them "by the pussy" seemingly without consent. During last Sunday's debate, Trump told CNN anchor Anderson Cooper the recording was just "locker room talk," and that he had never physically groped or kissed women without consent.
Trump's lawyers have since threatened to sue The New York Times
for its report
on two women who say Trump had touched them inappropriately.