Amazon Restaurants launches in some Orlando areas today

click to enlarge
We were excited when Amazon Prime Now introduced one-hour delivery to the City Beautiful, but Amazon Restaurants
might actually be a reason to cough up that Prime membership fee and make Amazon.com your web browser's homepage if it isn't already.
Through the Amazon Prime Now app
, you can now order food at 42 (!) different restaurants in Orlando, and have it delivered (a la GrubHub or OrderUp) right to your office or home during their normal business hours. Since Amazon Restaurants is part of the Prime Now service, you have to be a Prime member to take part.
Also, not all Orlando ZIP codes are serviced. Basically, just the Orlando metro area (32801, 32803, 32804, 32805, 32806) and Winter Park's main ZIP code (32789).
Some of the restaurants participating include:
— Hawker's Asian Street Fare
— Dexter's
— Shaker's Cafe
— Le Coq Au Vin
— Avenue Gastrobar
— Dandelion Communitea Cafe
See the rest of the local restaurants here
, and when you place your first order of $20 or more ($20 is the minimum order amount, so it's best if you order for two or more people), you'll get $10 off with the coupon code EATNOW10.
Once you add food to your cart, you can check out just like you would when you're buying anything else on Amazon, with the address and card you have on file (which you can change, of course, if needed).
You'll also be able to change the tip amount once you're ready to check out. Amazon defaults to a $5 tip.