Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 13, 2016

Bloggytown

A portion of State Road 408 to be named after golf legend Arnold Palmer

Posted By on Thu, Oct 13, 2016 at 1:57 PM

click image PHOTO BY U.S. COAST GUARD VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Photo by U.S. Coast Guard via Wikimedia Commons
A portion of State Road 408 will be renamed to commemorate golf legend Arnold Palmer, according to officials.

The vote backed by the Central Florida Expressway Authority board members will be passed on to Florida legislators for approval, according to News 6

Documents show that a section of Kirkman Road to Clarke Road will be renamed the Arnold Palmer Expressway, in honor of Palmer. 

The golf legend was widely known for his philanthropy throughout Central Florida, most notably in the creation and development of the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and the Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies.

Palmer died on Sept. 25 at the age of 87.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Amazon Restaurants launches in some Orlando areas today Read More

  2. Rick Scott quietly shifts Florida courts rightward, leaving a judicial legacy that will far outlast his tenure Read More

  3. Luke's Kitchen & Bar by Brandon McGlamery to open this winter in Maitland Read More

  4. Ho99o9 torches Milk District in Orlando debut (Spacebar) Read More

  5. Jeopardy had a Florida Man category and it went exactly as expected Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation