A portion of State Road 408 to be named after golf legend Arnold Palmer
A portion of State Road 408 will be renamed to commemorate golf legend Arnold Palmer, according to officials.
The vote backed by the Central Florida Expressway Authority board members will be passed on to Florida legislators for approval, according to News 6
Documents show that a section of Kirkman Road to Clarke Road will be renamed the Arnold Palmer Expressway, in honor of Palmer.
The golf legend was widely known for his philanthropy throughout Central Florida, most notably in the creation and development of the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and the Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women & Babies.
Palmer died on Sept. 25
at the age of 87.
