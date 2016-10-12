The Gist

Wednesday, October 12, 2016

The Gist

Tim Tebow uses prayer to 'heal' fan who has seizure during autograph session

Posted By on Wed, Oct 12, 2016 at 10:15 AM

click to enlarge BYRNESC10/TWITTER
  • byrnesc10/Twitter
On the evening of that day, the first day of the Scottsdale Scorpions' season, the doors being locked where the disciples were for fear of the Fans, Tebow came and stood among them and said to them, “Peace be with you.”

That's not what John 20:19-23 really reads, but it should after the miracle Tim Tebow performed Tuesday.

According to reports by ABC's Kari Van Horn, following his minor league baseball debut, the ex-quarterback went to the stands to sign autographs when a fan appeared to have a seizure. Tebow, being Tebow, placed a hand on the man and prayed over him.

Much to the surprise of those around him (and modern science), the man became responsive after Tebow said his prayer.

Tebow might have also gone hitless and slammed into a wall on opening day, but all is forgotten when you're the long-lost son of God.

