Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Mayor Dyer announces that Billy Joel will be playing Orlando next year
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Wed, Oct 12, 2016 at 1:55 PM
click image
-
Photo via Billy Joel/Facebook
Mayor Buddy Dyer promised a major concert announcement at his press conference earlier today, and dropped the bombshell
that Billy Joel
will be playing Orlando
early next year.
The "Piano Man" will be playing us a song (well, many songs) at the Amway Center
on January 27, 2017. Tickets are set to go on sale next Friday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m.
Tags: Billy Joel, Piano, Concert, Show, Gig, Orlando, Announcement, Image