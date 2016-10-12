The Heard

Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Mayor Dyer announces that Billy Joel will be playing Orlando next year

Posted By on Wed, Oct 12, 2016 at 1:55 PM

click image PHOTO VIA BILLY JOEL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Billy Joel/Facebook
Mayor Buddy Dyer promised a major concert announcement at his press conference earlier today, and dropped the bombshell that Billy Joel will be playing Orlando early next year. 

The "Piano Man" will be playing us a song (well, many songs) at the Amway Center on January 27, 2017. Tickets are set to go on sale next Friday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m. 

