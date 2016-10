Mayor Dyer announces that Billy Joel will be playing Orlando next year

click image Photo via Billy Joel/Facebook

Mayor Buddy Dyer promised a major concert announcement at his press conference earlier today, and dropped the bombshell that Billy Joel will be playing Orlando early next year.The "Piano Man" will be playing us a song (well, many songs) at the Amway Center on January 27, 2017. Tickets are set to go on sale next Friday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m.