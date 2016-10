click image Photo by Lucas Moser via Eisley/Facebook

Indie rock sibling brigade (plus two) Eisley Indie-rock sibling brigade (plus two) has somehow not killed each other after almost 20 years of playing music together; instead they've grown and evolved. They're currently working on a three-LP set. Feel the familial vibes at the Social tonight Eisley opens for the Dear Hunter along with Gavin Castleton at the Social at 7 p.m. tonight, Tickets are $20