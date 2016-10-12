Free concerts in Orlando this week (10/12-10/18)

click image
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth
Photo via Dimitri Monev/Facebook
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I
10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
The Imperial's Acoustic Soundcheck With Sarah Purser
8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Clermont Music Festival
12 pm at Waterfront Park, Clermont, 330 Third St., Clermont.
Dimitri Monev
10 pm at Sandwich Bar, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Sunday, Oct. 16
Caffiends, the Cryptics, Antidon'ts
2 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.
Monday, Oct. 17
Reggae Mondae featuring Hor!zen
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Robotman
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Vinnie Cheekie's Mostly Open Mic
9 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Con Leche
10 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Total Punk Turnbuckle Tuesday: The Mold
10 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.