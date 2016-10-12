The Heard

Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Free concerts in Orlando this week (10/12-10/18)

Posted By on Wed, Oct 12, 2016 at 11:21 AM

Wednesday, Oct. 12
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I 10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
The Imperial's Acoustic Soundcheck With Sarah Purser 8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.

Thursday, Oct. 13
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Saturday, Oct. 15
Clermont Music Festival 12 pm at Waterfront Park, Clermont, 330 Third St., Clermont.
Dimitri Monev 10 pm at Sandwich Bar, 2432 E. Robinson St.

Sunday, Oct. 16
Caffiends, the Cryptics, Antidon'ts 2 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.

Monday, Oct. 17
Reggae Mondae featuring Hor!zen 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Robotman 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Vinnie Cheekie's Mostly Open Mic 9 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.

Tuesday, Oct. 18
Con Leche 10 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Total Punk Turnbuckle Tuesday: The Mold 10 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.

