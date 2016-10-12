Forget PSL: Artisan Table's Breakfast Latte is the coffee drink of your dreams

click to enlarge
I know you think the pumpkin spice latte is your basic bestie, but seriously, consider making your way to Artisan's Table
(especially if you work downtown) to try one of their specialty coffee drinks instead – specifically, the Breakfast Latte.
It'll cost you about the same as a Tall size at Starbucks ($4, plus tax) but you'll be blown away by the flavors, literally a little bit of every breakfast sweet you'd ever want: freshly brewed espresso is topped with orange-infused steamed milk, then sweetened with maple syrup.
The drink is inspired, really, and isn't cloyingly sweet — really, no extra sweetener is required. If you want a good pairing with a solid breakfast sandwich
, egg, bacon and cheddar smooshed on a croissant is the satisfying, salty foil you'll want to complement the latte.
Artisan's Table
22 E. Pine Street
407-730-7499
artisanstableorlando.com