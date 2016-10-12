Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Tip Jar

Forget PSL: Artisan Table's Breakfast Latte is the coffee drink of your dreams

Posted By on Wed, Oct 12, 2016 at 11:21 AM

click to enlarge HOLLY V. KAPHERR
  • Holly V. Kapherr
I know you think the pumpkin spice latte is your basic bestie, but seriously, consider making your way to Artisan's Table (especially if you work downtown) to try one of their specialty coffee drinks instead – specifically, the Breakfast Latte.

It'll cost you about the same as a Tall size at Starbucks ($4, plus tax) but you'll be blown away by the flavors, literally a little bit of every breakfast sweet you'd ever want: freshly brewed espresso is topped with orange-infused steamed milk, then sweetened with maple syrup. 

The drink is inspired, really, and isn't cloyingly sweet — really, no extra sweetener is required. If you want a good pairing with a solid breakfast sandwich, egg, bacon and cheddar smooshed on a croissant is the satisfying, salty foil you'll want to complement the latte.

Artisan's Table 
22 E. Pine Street
407-730-7499
artisanstableorlando.com

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Trump tells Florida crowd to vote for him on Nov. 28 Read More

  2. Orlando's Christian Cuevas wins Battle Round on 'The Voice' Read More

  3. Judge refuses to block changes to Florida's water quality standards Read More

  4. Orlando is No. 1 on Wallethub list of '2016's best and worst foodie cities' Read More

  5. Magic Kingdom says goodbye to the Main Street Electrical Parade Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation