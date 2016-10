Dream-pop band LANY glides their way to Backbooth on Thursday

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of LANY Facebook page

Aesthetically inclined dream-pop trio LANY comes to Backbooth tomorrow after rescheduling their original June date with Oh Wonder. The trio flies solo this time, though, bringing their homemade chilled-out vibes.LANY, an acronym for "Los Angeles and New York," is made up ofPaul Klein, Les Priest and Jake Goss, who started making music out of a laptop/keyboard setup in a one-bedroom Nashville apartment. After putting their music up on Soundcloud just to see what could happen back in 2014, they rose to quick digital fame and soon after signed with Polydor Records. LANY have since released two EPs.Singles like "ILYSB" from 2015'sEP and "Pink Skies" from 2016'sEP, often heardon H&M and Hollister Co. playlists across the U.S., bring in a youthful crowd to shows, who are sure to be lined up way down Pine Street tomorrow.Tickets for the all-ages show starting at 8 p.m. Thursday at Backbooth are still available for $18.