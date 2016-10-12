Disney lovers can now get married during Magic Kingdom's after hours

Brides-to-be finally have the option of saying "I do" in front of the iconic Cinderella Castle with up to 300 of their closest friends. After the park closes at 11 p.m. and loving vows are exchanged, newlyweds and friends can stroll around Fantasyland celebrating the new marriage in the wedding reception with a candlelight dinner.
As with any wedding plan, you can add a multitude of options to make it extra magical, such as a wedding carriage that strolls down Main Street U.S.A., fireworks, an orchestra or Disney characters.
Here's hoping that fairy godmothers do exist and can bibbidi-bobbidi-boo some money into your bank account, though, because wedding plans start at a steep price of $180,000.