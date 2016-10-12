Come Out With Pride Orlando rescheduled for Nov. 12

click to enlarge
Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Organizers for Come Out With Pride Orlando have rescheduled the parade and festivities for Nov. 12
The parade, originally set for Oct. 8, was postponed due to Hurricane Matthew. In a statement, organizers say in a statement that they will soon release a full revised schedule of activities and entertainment.
"Members and supporters of the LGBTQ+ community in Central Florida will gather together for a day of celebration, remembrance, festivities and giving back," according to a statement
from Come Out With Pride Orlando. "The 12th annual festival will feature the Most Colorful Parade in Orlando, an incredible entertainment lineup including a night time fireworks spectacular, not to mention our region's most supportive businesses and organizations. Be sure to invite all your friends and let's all Come Out With Pride!"
For more information, visit Come Out With Pride Orlando's website here
