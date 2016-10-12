Bloggytown

Wednesday, October 12, 2016

Come Out With Pride Orlando rescheduled for Nov. 12

Posted By on Wed, Oct 12, 2016 at 8:51 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MONIVETTE CORDEIRO
  • Photo by Monivette Cordeiro
Organizers for Come Out With Pride Orlando have rescheduled the parade and festivities for Nov. 12

The parade, originally set for Oct. 8, was postponed due to Hurricane Matthew. In a statement, organizers say in a statement that they will soon release a full revised schedule of activities and entertainment. 

"Members and supporters of the LGBTQ+ community in Central Florida will gather together for a day of celebration, remembrance, festivities and giving back," according to a statement from Come Out With Pride Orlando. "The 12th annual festival will feature the Most Colorful Parade in Orlando, an incredible entertainment lineup including a night time fireworks spectacular, not to mention our region's most supportive businesses and organizations. Be sure to invite all your friends and let's all Come Out With Pride!" 

For more information, visit Come Out With Pride Orlando's website here.

