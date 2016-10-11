The Heard

Tuesday, October 11, 2016

The Heard

Won't it be nice: Brian Wilson announces Orlando show in 2017

Posted By on Tue, Oct 11, 2016 at 2:15 PM

Beach Boys creative guiding light and erstwhile tortured genius Brian Wilson has announced an Orlando show in 2017 as part of an extended leg of his critically lauded "Pet Sounds: The Final Performances" tour.

Wilson, joined by longtime Beach Boys creative foil Al Jardine, will play the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts Walt Disney Theater on Monday, March 27, 2017. Their set will, naturally, focus on material from Pet Sounds, the 1966 album where Wilson reached his creative peak, crafting a new kind of American symphonic pop music. 

Tickets go on sale for this show on Friday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m. and will run you $49 and up. Purchase here

