Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Wine Bar George to open at Disney Springs next year

Posted By on Tue, Oct 11, 2016 at 4:34 PM

Master sommelier George Miliotes will pop the cork on his latest venture, Wine Bar George, at Disney Springs in the fall of 2017.  

Disney announced that the bar will have 210 seats and will also include a food menu that is designed to pair well with the extensive wine menu. The wine menu will have more than 100 options for quaffs available by the bottle or by the glass. Our hopes are high that the bustling location means they'll be able to offer a wide variety by the glass. 

A sommelier is a trained and knowledgable wine professional, and Miliotes is one of only 230 certified master sommeliers in the world. According to its website, Wine Bar George will be the only master sommelier-led wine bar in Florida. Miliotes hopes the bar will be able to educate the public about wine in a fun way, and has already begun planning special events and visits from winemakers for the bar. 

No official opening date for Wine Bar George has been set.

