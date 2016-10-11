Upright Citizens Brigade set to grace Dr. Phillips stage this winter

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Dr. Phillips Center
The acclaimed improv troupe responsible for nurturing the likes of SNL
's Kate McKinnon and comedian-turned-rapper Childish Gambino will bring its collaborative chops to the Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater at the Dr. Phil on Feb. 15.
The sketch group was born out of Chicago's ImprovOlympics (renamed iO after threat of lawsuit from the International Olympic Committee) and established by Parks and Recreation
's Amy Poehler, Veep
's Matt Walsh, Ian Roberts and Matt Besser, among others.
Since its inception in the early '90s, the original group has established permanent theaters in New York and Los Angeles while making names for themselves on screens both big and small.
Alums of the UCB theater's classes – not too different from the ones offered at Orlando's own SAK Comedy Lab – include Broad City
stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson and comedians Aziz Ansari and Mike Birbiglia.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14.
Upright Citizens Brigade
Dr. Phillips Center, 445 S. Magnolia Ave.
844-513-2014
tickets $35 at drphillipscenter.org