Universal will accept HHN tickets that were for dates canceled by Matthew

Universal Orlando has announced
that tickets purchased for the Oct. 6 and Oct. 7 dates of Halloween Horror Nights will be honored on any other night of the event.
Halloween Horror Nights was canceled on Thursday, Oct. 6, and Friday, Oct. 7, due to Hurricane Matthew, which closed many theme parks and events
in Orlando.
In addition to honoring single-night tickets for those dates, Express passes purchased for Oct. 6 and 7 will also be accepted on other event nights. However, they will have to be exchanged at guest services or at Express podiums in the park for ones with the proper date on them before they can be used.
Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights through Oct. 31. Those looking for more information on when they can use their tickets can find the event dates here
.
