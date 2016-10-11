Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Bloggytown

Trump tells Florida crowd to vote for him on Nov. 28

Posted By on Tue, Oct 11, 2016 at 10:53 PM

click to enlarge What, me worry?
  • What, me worry?
At a rally tonight in Panama City, presidential candidate Donald Trump told the crowd to be sure they're registered to vote (which is very good advice), and then ...

“There’s never been anything like this, so go and register, make sure you get out and vote Nov. 28,” the Republican nominee said.

New York Times ArtsBeat writer Dave Itzkoff posted the video shown below at 9:35 p.m. with the tweet "I think the pressure may be getting to him." 

Whether it's just campaign stress or a sign that he's lost the will to keep fighting, we heartily concur. Trump supporters, please be sure to show up to your polling places bright and early on Monday, Nov. 28.



Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Magic Kingdom says goodbye to the Main Street Electrical Parade Read More

  2. Is Maxine's on Shine moving to the Graffiti Junktion space in Thornton Park? Read More

  3. Orlando is No. 1 on Wallethub list of '2016's best and worst foodie cities' Read More

  4. Wine Bar George to open at Disney Springs next year Read More

  5. Federal judge overrules Rick Scott, extends Florida's voter registration deadline Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation