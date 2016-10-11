Trump tells Florida crowd to vote for him on Nov. 28

click to enlarge What, me worry?

I think the pressure may be getting to him pic.twitter.com/WTi3lH3DRV — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 12, 2016

At a rally tonight in Panama City, presidential candidate Donald Trump told the crowd to be sure they're registered to vote (which is very good advice), and then ...“There’s never been anything like this, so go and register, make sure you get out and vote Nov. 28,” the Republican nominee said.ArtsBeat writer Dave Itzkoff posted the video shown below at 9:35 p.m. with the tweet "I think the pressure may be getting to him."Whether it's just campaign stress or a sign that he's lost the will to keep fighting, we heartily concur. Trump supporters, please be sure to show up to your polling places bright and early on Monday, Nov. 28.