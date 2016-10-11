Orlando's Christian Cuevas wins Battle Round on 'The Voice'
The former Rollins College music student who wowed all four judges in a matter of seconds in his blind audition won his Battle Round on Monday night.
The cuddly 20-year-old opened the show by going head-to-head with fellow Team Alicia contestant Jason Warrior.
After finishing a duet of Adele's 2015 chart-topper "Hello," all four judges showed appreciation for the emotion and vocal power echoing from the stage.
"I just hurt my hand 'cause I banged on this so hard and jumped up and down," said their coach, R&B singer-songwriter Alicia Keys.
"Alicia's been dreading this moment, I'm not kidding," said judge and pop singer Miley Cyrus.
Keys eventually chose Cuevas to represent her team at the Knockouts stage, rendering him the winner of the face-off. Warrior was then "stolen" by judge and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.
"Christian, coming into thing we all knew what you were capable of and you delivered," said judge and country singer Blake Shelton.
Cuevas captivated the judges with his emotive style and powerful range during the blind auditions, where he shared with the 2.7 million people who tuned in the source of his inspiration: his late father.
You can follow the rest of his story Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC's The Voice.