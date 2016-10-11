Tip Jar

Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Orlando is No. 1 on Wallethub list of '2016's best and worst foodie cities'

Posted By on Tue, Oct 11, 2016 at 3:17 PM

Credit-repair advisor and compiler of head-scratcher "best and worst" lists Wallethub today announced that Orlando came in No. 1 in their list of 2016’s Best & Worst Foodie Cities.

OK, hold on — before you freak out about that, let's look at their methodology.

First off, that title is waaaaay misleading. I mean, thanks, it's a compliment and all, but there is no possible way you can call Orlando the best food city in the country. That's not badmouthing Orlando – that's just basic sanity talking. 

In their report, Wallethub says, "Some of America’s culinary hotpots [ed. note: we assume they mean hotspots, but that's a pretty solid food typo] are sympathetic toward their cash-strapped epicures and offer plenty of affordable options. These wallet-friendly cities cater to foodies who prefer to concoct their own scrumptious creations at home, sample unique flavors of the local gastronomy or both."

So as we can see, they are actually using data to name the "best and cheapest" foodie cities. They weighed data from the 150 largest cities, factoring in cost of groceries, beer and wine cost, restaurants per capita, ratio of fast-food to full-service establishments, and a few more metrics to find the best cities for "foodies on a tight budget."

And by that methodology, we are still somewhat amazed by the results, but thank you! We gratefully accept the title of best city for foodies on a budget.

To see the full list, look here. Portland, Oregon, came in No. 2, Miami came in No. 3, Tampa came in No. 4 and North Las Vegas came in dead last No. 150. Again, we're flattered, but pretty sure Los Angeles, Brooklyn, Chicago and a few other cities are calling shenanigans.

Source: WalletHub

