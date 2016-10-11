Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, October 11, 2016

Tip Jar

Is Maxine's on Shine moving to the Graffiti Junktion space in Thornton Park?

Posted By on Tue, Oct 11, 2016 at 9:32 AM

click to enlarge MAXINE'S ON SHINE
  • Maxine's on Shine
There appears to be quite a bit of angst among Colonialtown residents who fear their beloved Maxine's on Shine will move to Thornton Park to occupy the former Graffiti Junktion space on East Washington Street.

Rest easy—they're not.

Kirt and Maxine Earhart, the rakish proprietors behind the Shine Avenue outfit, admit they were in conversations to move into the Graffiti Junktion space, as the larger size and capacity of the restaurant would help pave the way for the Earharts to secure a special liquor license.

But talks ceased once the pair caught wind of a change in the state's requirements that, in essence, would make securing a license for a restaurant of Maxine's size a lot easier.

I won't bore you with all the details, but just know that the application for a special liquor license has been submitted for the current Maxine's on Shine space, after which an inspection and a revenue audit will take place.

Once that's done, Kirt (aka the "Juice Pimp") told me he'd make some changes to the bar area with a goal to serve some proper—not chichi—cocktails by the end of the year ... just in time for the restaurant's 5th anniversary.

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Federal judge overrules Rick Scott, extends Florida's voter registration deadline Read More

  2. Orlando woman's photo found in missing persons shrine in New York Read More

  3. Milk District becomes part of Orlando's Main Streets program Read More

  4. Orlando nonprofit Clean the World in need of volunteers for effort to help Haiti Read More

  5. Rick Scott quietly shifts Florida courts rightward, leaving a judicial legacy that will far outlast his tenure Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation