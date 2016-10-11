The Heard

Tuesday, October 11, 2016

The Heard

Beach Slang fires guitarist amid sexual assault allegations

Posted By on Tue, Oct 11, 2016 at 2:37 PM

click image Quiet Slang/James Alex - IMAGE VIA BEACH SLANG/FACEBOOK
  • Image via Beach Slang/Facebook
  • Quiet Slang/James Alex
In a post on the band’s Facebook page today, Beach Slang announced that they were cutting ties with guitarist and founding member Ruben Gallego. Beach Slang is currently touring in support of their album A Loud Bash of Teenage Feelings, released in September. Though the incident surrounding Gallego is a surprise, the band has had its fair share of issues with an apparent onstage breakup and the subsequent exit of drummer JP Flexner back in April of this year.

The statement of their Facebook page reads in part:

For us, Beach Slang has always been and will always be a safe place for everyone. It was built to be welcoming. It was built to be soft. If we are going to continue to exist, we have to exist in this way.

There have been allegations involving sexual assault and our guitarist, Ruben. Although this occurred four years ago and prior to him joining Beach Slang, we cannot in good conscience continue with him. We believe survivors and we want to believe Ruben, but until we learn more information, we don't feel it's appropriate for him to be a part of Beach Slang.

Until more information is available, the band will continue the tour as Quiet Slang, the acoustic solo project of singer James Alex. Beach Slang is set to play Backbooth on Friday, Oct. 14, as part of the "Bleached Slang" tour.

