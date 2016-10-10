Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 10, 2016

Bloggytown

Orlando woman's photo found in missing persons shrine in New York

Posted By on Mon, Oct 10, 2016 at 2:11 PM

click image PHOTO VIA JAMES TIBERIUS RANKIN/ FACEBOOK
  • Photo via James Tiberius Rankin/ Facebook
A man hiking in New York got a healthy dose of WTF when he stumbled on a missing persons shrine that included a flyer of a woman who disappeared from Orlando.

According to USA Today, James Tiberius Rankin of Long Island was walking through the woods in Berkeley Jackson County Park last week when he found himself surrounded by flyers seeking info on missing people.

Jennifer Kesse was 24 at the time of her disappearance on Jan. 24, 2004, from Orlando. Kesse is still listed as missing and remains on the FBI's Most Wanted/Missing List.

According to Huntington Patch, Suffolk County Police said they received a complaint from Rankin of a suspicious finding at Berkeley Jackson County Park on Monday, Oct. 3.

The day after his report, Rankin posted an update on his Facebook page that police had spoken to a nearby homeowner who said the flyers were set up for a Halloween party.

Police said the situation is active but they have no further updates.

Rankin filmed his strange, straight-out-of-a-horror-movie experience, which has since gone viral. 'Tis the season for stranger things, it seems.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida voters flip switch on utility-backed solar amendment Read More

  2. Rick Scott quietly shifts Florida courts rightward, leaving a judicial legacy that will far outlast his tenure Read More

  3. Shirtless Florida ginger defies Hurricane Matthew, whips his hair back and forth outside in storm Read More

  4. Rick Scott reiterates decision not to extend voter registration deadline Read More

  5. Orlando nonprofit Clean the World in need of volunteers for effort to help Haiti Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation