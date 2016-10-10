Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 10, 2016

Bloggytown

Orlando nonprofit Clean the World in need of volunteers for effort to help Haiti

Posted By on Mon, Oct 10, 2016 at 11:37 AM

Since Hurricane Matthew passed through Haiti last Tuesday, an estimated 1,000 Haitians have died, including 13 from cholera. This raises fears of a widespread outbreak, since cholera is easily transmitted in conditions where clean water is hard to come by. Clean the World is searching for local volunteers to help package soap and hygiene products to send to those impacted in hopes of fighting disease.

The nonprofit corporation, which collects and recycles discarded soaps and cleansers from large hotels and tourist destinations, is extending their volunteer hours to Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. They are attempting to send 400,000 bars of soap and other hygiene products to Haiti, stating that soap is a "crucial tool to help fight against the spread of the inevitable cholera outbreak that is coming" on their Facebook page.Those who wish to help can visit that page for more information on volunteering.

The organization is also accepting donations through their website, as they are trying to raise $20,000 to cover shipping and distribution costs. 

In 2010, there was a cholera outbreak in Haiti which has since killed around 10,000 people, reports the BBC. 

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida voters flip switch on utility-backed solar amendment Read More

  2. Shirtless Florida ginger defies Hurricane Matthew, whips his hair back and forth outside in storm Read More

  3. Rick Scott quietly shifts Florida courts rightward, leaving a judicial legacy that will far outlast his tenure Read More

  4. Rick Scott reiterates decision not to extend voter registration deadline Read More

  5. Cash rolling into marijuana committees, both pro- and anti-Amendment 2 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation