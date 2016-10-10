Orlando nonprofit Clean the World in need of volunteers for effort to help Haiti

Since Hurricane Matthew passed through Haiti last Tuesday, an estimated 1,000 Haitians have died, including 13 from cholera
. This raises fears of a widespread outbreak, since cholera is easily transmitted in conditions where clean water is hard to come by. Clean the World
is searching for local volunteers to help package soap and hygiene products to send to those impacted in hopes of fighting disease.
The nonprofit corporation, which collects and recycles discarded soaps and cleansers from large hotels and tourist destinations, is extending their volunteer hours to Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. They are attempting to send 400,000 bars of soap and other hygiene products to Haiti, stating that soap is a "crucial tool to help fight against the spread of the inevitable cholera outbreak that is coming" on their Facebook page.
Those who wish to help can visit that page for more information on volunteering.
The organization is also accepting donations through their website
, as they are trying to raise $20,000 to cover shipping and distribution costs.
In 2010, there was a cholera outbreak in Haiti which has since killed around 10,000 people, reports the BBC.