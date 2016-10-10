Bloggytown

Monday, October 10, 2016

Flagler County offers free meals to residents affected by Hurricane Matthew

Posted By on Mon, Oct 10, 2016 at 2:25 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA TAMPAREDCROSS/TWITTER
  • Photo via TampaRedCross/Twitter
On Sunday, Flagler County opened multiple meal centers to aid residents still suffering from Hurricane Matthew's destruction. With many residents still without power, a hot meal is more than a hot commodity – it's a necessity.

Meals will be distributed at these locations:
-Veterans Park, 105 S. 2nd Street, Flagler Beach, from the hours of noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
-The Adult Education Center parking lot, 5633 N. Highway A1A, Hammock, from 4:30 p.m. until about 6 p.m.
-Flagler County Main Branch Library parking lot, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast from 4:30 p.m. until about 6 p.m.
-Town Center in Palm Coast, 975 Central Avenue, from 4:30 p.m. until about 6 p.m.
-Near the Bunnell Housing Authority, 414 Bacher Street, Bunnell, noon until about 6 p.m.
-Hidden Trails Community Center parking lot, 6108 Mahogany Blvd., 4:30 p.m. until about 6 p.m.
Additionally, Flagler County will have four meal vehicles roaming the streets. The Red Cross has also provided six roving vehicles for meal distribution.

Flagler County will continue passing out food through Monday.

