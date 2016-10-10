Flagler County offers free meals to residents affected by Hurricane Matthew

-Veterans Park, 105 S. 2nd Street, Flagler Beach, from the hours of noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.Additionally, Flagler County will have four meal vehicles roaming the streets. The Red Cross has also provided six roving vehicles for meal distribution.
-The Adult Education Center parking lot, 5633 N. Highway A1A, Hammock, from 4:30 p.m. until about 6 p.m.
-Flagler County Main Branch Library parking lot, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast from 4:30 p.m. until about 6 p.m.
-Town Center in Palm Coast, 975 Central Avenue, from 4:30 p.m. until about 6 p.m.
-Near the Bunnell Housing Authority, 414 Bacher Street, Bunnell, noon until about 6 p.m.
-Hidden Trails Community Center parking lot, 6108 Mahogany Blvd., 4:30 p.m. until about 6 p.m.
