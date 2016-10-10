The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 10, 2016

The Heard

Chillest of the chill: Orlando hip-hop artist Niko is throwing a free show Thursday

Posted By on Mon, Oct 10, 2016 at 6:11 PM

click to enlarge unnamed.jpg
Local rapper Niko Is is keeping himself busy before he heads back out on tour again with Talib Kweli. This Thursday night he's both putting on a free show alongside WordKrush (his last local appearance for a good bit) and releasing a new single from his upcoming album.

The "Chill Recognize Chill" show will feature Niko Is alongside Ralfy Haze, Elsha, IE KNOWS, Mike Mass and Kim, with more acts TBA. The night's festivities will take place at Bullitt Bar. No cover charge. Show starts at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando woman's photo found in missing persons shrine in New York Read More

  2. Orlando nonprofit Clean the World in need of volunteers for effort to help Haiti Read More

  3. Florida Democrats sue Rick Scott over voter registration deadline Read More

  4. Florida voters flip switch on utility-backed solar amendment Read More

  5. Rick Scott quietly shifts Florida courts rightward, leaving a judicial legacy that will far outlast his tenure Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation