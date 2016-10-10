Chillest of the chill: Orlando hip-hop artist Niko is throwing a free show Thursday

Local rapper Niko Is is keeping himself busy before he heads back out on tour again with Talib Kweli. This Thursday night he's both putting on a free show alongside WordKrush (his last local appearance for a good bit) and releasing a new single from his upcoming album.
The "Chill Recognize Chill" show will feature Niko Is alongside Ralfy Haze, Elsha, IE KNOWS, Mike Mass and Kim, with more acts TBA. The night's festivities will take place at Bullitt Bar. No cover charge. Show starts at 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.