Monday, October 10, 2016

Against Me! bring raw emotion, aggression to House of Blues

It’s amazing what being yourself can do. Against Me!’s lead singer and songwriter went from going by Thomas James Gabel to christening herself Laura Jane Grace, and at the same time, the band’s promo pics grew more intimate and friendly, almost as if their main subject felt comfortable getting closer, even smiling – a step that, to this day, must be taken with caution in punk. But the changes have been more than just physical. They’re elevated to spiritual heights in tracks like “Boyfriend” from 2016’s Shape Shift With Me, where Grace laments that a partner isn’t seeing her how she sees herself, for who she is. The themes in this album can probably be traced back to the identity manifesto that was 2014’s Transgender Dysphoria Blues. But how could they not? Important stuff has happened! Original guitarist James Bowman joins Grace in Orlando to support an album that has drawn from experience in themes, but made it back home to Gainesville for its sound. 

with Bad Religion, Dave Hause | 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 | House of Blues, Disney Springs, 1490 Buena Vista Drive | 407-934-2583 | houseofblues.com | $27.50

