You may remember Lane Pittman from our story last year, "Jacksonville man shreds National Anthem so hard, cops are forced to arrest him." The ginger headbanger drew such a crowd with his rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" last Fourth of July that police arrested him for breaching the peace.Well, Pittman did not desert Floridians starved for the sight of his loud-and-fast locks in their hour of need during Hurricane Matthew. They cried out to Pittman, and he answered.“Had a request for some hair action during the ‘cane. I granted it,” said the guitar hero, who proceeded into the street shirtless and barefoot, waving an American flag, to bang that head to the strains of Slayer's "Raining Blood."Obviously, "Rock You Like a Hurricane" would have been way too on the nose.