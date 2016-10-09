Daytona's Country 500 festival announces lineup for 2017

Coming out of what was by all accounts a wildly successful first year, the organizers of the Country 500 festival have spilled the beans on the lineup for next year's installment. There are new names, returning acts and more than a few surprises.
Blake Shelton, Kid Rock, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Brooks & Dunn, Hank Williams Jr., Martina McBride, Kip Moore, Dan + Shay, and Jamey Johnson are the first announced acts, with more to come.
Next year's Country 500 fest will take place at Daytona International Speedway at May 26-28, 2017 (Memorial Day weekend). Tickets for the weekend are going for $185-$250.