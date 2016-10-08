Orange County woman dies during Hurricane Matthew

click image Photo via Orange County Government

A 70-year-old Orange County woman died after her medical device failed during a power outage at her home due to Hurricane Matthew.Orange County officials say the victim, whose name has not been released, died early Friday morning. Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the victim's home, not a special needs shelter. Officials say the woman does not appear to have registered with the county's special needs program."A full investigation regarding this death will be conducted," says Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs in a statement. "We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss, and extend our deepest condolences to the victim's family and friends."