Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, October 8, 2016

Bloggytown

Orange County woman dies during Hurricane Matthew

Posted By on Sat, Oct 8, 2016 at 2:40 PM

click image PHOTO VIA ORANGE COUNTY GOVERNMENT
A 70-year-old Orange County woman died after her medical device failed during a power outage at her home due to Hurricane Matthew. 

Orange County officials say the victim, whose name has not been released, died early Friday morning. Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the victim's home, not a special needs shelter. Officials say the woman does not appear to have registered with the county's special needs program. 

"A full investigation regarding this death will be conducted," says Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs in a statement. "We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss, and extend our deepest condolences to the victim's family and friends."

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Hurricane Matthew leaves 4 dead, 1.2 million without power in Florida Read More

  2. Tropical Storm Nicole forms in Atlantic, Floridians everywhere sigh deeply Read More

  3. New survey suggests Disney could block passholders from Star Wars land Read More

  4. Paco's, a Winter Park staple for 35 years, will close next week Read More

  5. Update: Curfew lifted in both Orange and Seminole counties Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation