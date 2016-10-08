The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, October 8, 2016

The Heard

Audubon Park rules scene for one night in close encounters with Eric Bachmann and the Posies

Posted By on Sat, Oct 8, 2016 at 1:43 PM

THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND

One night last week (Oct. 5), Audubon Park was the most happening neighborhood in the city, the epicenter of indie Orlando. In what was the most historical, unique and crammed evening in memory, two major acts that would typically play in the top independent clubs here instead made under-the-radar appearances in informal venues. It was a marquee night with no marquees and, for some enterprising people, a once-in-a-lifetime double feature.
click to enlarge Eric Bachmann living room show in Orlando - MICHAEL LOTHROP
  • Michael Lothrop
  • Eric Bachmann living room show in Orlando
click to enlarge Eric Bachmann living room show in Orlando - MICHAEL LOTHROP
  • Michael Lothrop
  • Eric Bachmann living room show in Orlando
Before me and approximately 49 others, North Carolina indie-rock great Eric Bachmann performed a very personal living room show at the home of OW photographer and longtime Orlando music figure Michael Lothrop. The only degree of intimacy greater than that involves moonlight, serenading and a window. He even prefaced the performance by saying he welcomed requests – if he remembered it, he’d play it. And so the stage was set for a fan fantasy.
click to enlarge Eric Bachmann living room show in Orlando - MICHAEL LOTHROP
  • Michael Lothrop
  • Eric Bachmann living room show in Orlando
click to enlarge Eric Bachmann living room show in Orlando - MICHAEL LOTHROP
  • Michael Lothrop
  • Eric Bachmann living room show in Orlando
Bachmann further went on to say that he was endeavoring, over the next hour and a half, to play something off every one of his records – which, even excluding his instrumental material, span three significant and long-running projects: Archers of Loaf, Crooked Fingers and his solo work. Because his range has unfolded considerably over his lengthy career, this performance offered lots of alternate renditions of favorite songs, all acoustic, some on banjo even.
click to enlarge Eric Bachmann living room show in Orlando - MICHAEL LOTHROP
  • Michael Lothrop
  • Eric Bachmann living room show in Orlando
One of the biggest crowd-stoking highlights wasn’t even his but a cover of the beautiful Prince song “When You Were Mine” (which I actually think Cyndi Lauper perfected but am already bracing myself for the blowback on that one).
click to enlarge Eric Bachmann living room show in Orlando - MICHAEL LOTHROP
  • Michael Lothrop
  • Eric Bachmann living room show in Orlando
More campfire than concert, this experience was the ultimate in live music encounter, as intimate as your personal relationship with the music but rendered by the man himself. The looks on the faces around the room reflected it, and it was beautiful.
click to enlarge Eric Bachmann living room show in Orlando - MICHAEL LOTHROP
  • Michael Lothrop
  • Eric Bachmann living room show in Orlando
click to enlarge Eric Bachmann living room show in Orlando - MICHAEL LOTHROP
  • Michael Lothrop
  • Eric Bachmann living room show in Orlando
As soon as Bachmann wrapped, I and some lucky others simply walked three blocks up to indie culture bastion Park Ave CDs just in time for soundcheck to the secretive pop-up show by power-pop royalty the Posies.
click to enlarge The Posies secret pop-up show at Park Ave CDs - MICHAEL LOTHROP
  • Michael Lothrop
  • The Posies secret pop-up show at Park Ave CDs
click to enlarge The Posies secret pop-up show at Park Ave CDs - MICHAEL LOTHROP
  • Michael Lothrop
  • The Posies secret pop-up show at Park Ave CDs
A little more straightforward than the earlier show, this one was a full-band rock-out, even including a guest spot by local promoter-singer-opener Tierney Tough (The Pauses). But like the living room show, this in-store performance was a rare confluence of big names and extraordinary proximity.
click to enlarge The Posies secret pop-up show at Park Ave CDs - MICHAEL LOTHROP
  • Michael Lothrop
  • The Posies secret pop-up show at Park Ave CDs
click to enlarge The Posies secret pop-up show at Park Ave CDs - MICHAEL LOTHROP
  • Michael Lothrop
  • The Posies secret pop-up show at Park Ave CDs
Individually, the events were exceptional memories. Combined, they made one of the coolest and purest nights of music I’ve ever experienced. And it happened in key part because of the local movers on the ground. Looking good, Orlando.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

This Little Underground is Orlando Weekly's music column providing perspective, live reviews and news on the city's music scene.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Tropical Storm Nicole forms in Atlantic, Floridians everywhere sigh deeply Read More

  2. Hurricane Matthew leaves 4 dead, 1.2 million without power in Florida Read More

  3. New survey suggests Disney could block passholders from Star Wars land Read More

  4. Paco's, a Winter Park staple for 35 years, will close next week Read More

  5. Update: Curfew lifted in both Orange and Seminole counties Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation