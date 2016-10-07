The Heard

Friday, October 7, 2016

The Heard

Terror Pigeon, Junior Boys, Slippery When Wet shows cancelled Tonight; Luvlost concert at Backbooth still set to go

Posted By on Fri, Oct 7, 2016 at 7:44 PM

click image Terror Pigeon - IMAGE VIA TERROR PIGEON/FACEBOOK
  • Image via Terror Pigeon/Facebook
  • Terror Pigeon
Our "Pick of the Week" live show for tonight- Terror Pigeon, Real Dom, Harsh Radish at Uncle Lou's- has been cancelled due to concerns over Hurricane Matthew's impact on the area. The Junior Boys show at the Social has also been cancelled, as has the Slippery When Wet Bon Jovi tribute at House of Blues, and  Onry Ozzborn/Rob Sonic at Phantom Bar.

HOWEVER, if you are feeling stir crazy and need to hear some live music, the Luvlost EP release show at Backbooth is still all systems go. So downtown is the place to be.

