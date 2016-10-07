Friday, October 7, 2016
Terror Pigeon, Junior Boys, Slippery When Wet shows cancelled Tonight; Luvlost concert at Backbooth still set to go
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Oct 7, 2016 at 7:44 PM
click image
-
Image via Terror Pigeon/Facebook
-
Terror Pigeon
Our "Pick of the Week
" live show for tonight- Terror Pigeon, Real Dom, Harsh Radish
at Uncle Lou's- has been cancelled due to concerns over Hurricane Matthew's impact on the area. The Junior Boys show at the Social
has also been cancelled, as has the Slippery When Wet
Bon Jovi tribute at House of Blues, and Onry Ozzborn/Rob Sonic
at Phantom Bar.
HOWEVER, if you are feeling stir crazy and need to hear some live music, the Luvlost EP release show at Backbooth
is still all systems go. So downtown is the place to be.
Tags: Teorro Pigeon, Concert, Cancellations, Orlando, Music, Live, Hurricane, Image