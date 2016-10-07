Rick Scott denies request to extend voter registration due to Hurricane Matthew

click image
Gov. Rick Scott rejected a call from Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign to extend the state's voter registration deadline as Florida officials turn their attention to the pending impact of the slow-moving "monster" Hurricane Matthew.
Speaking to reporters Thursday night at the state's Emergency Operations Center, Scott said he's not going to extend the deadline.
"Everybody has had a lot of time to register," Scott said. "On top of that, we've got lots of opportunities to vote. Early voting, absentee voting and Election Day. So I don't intend to make a lot of changes."
The last day to register for the Nov. 8 election is Tuesday, Oct. 11. According to reports, Clinton's campaign manager, Robby Mook, told reporters in a conference call on Thursday that the state should extend registration.
(Florida residents can check their voter registration here
and are advised to do so even if they think their registration is correct and up-to-date. If you discover it is not, follow the directions at that link BEFORE TUESDAY.)
"We're hoping and expecting that officials in Florida are adapting deadlines to account for the storm," Mook said.
Voting in Florida is already underway through vote-by-mail ballots.