Friday, October 7, 2016

Orange and Seminole counties still under curfew due to Matthew

Posted By on Fri, Oct 7, 2016 at 9:53 AM

click to enlarge ORANGE COUNTY MAYOR TERESA JACOBS
  • Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs
The curfew set Thursday in Orange and Seminole counties is still in place.

Orange County mayor Teresa Jacobs said Thursday at a press conference, “We felt the best move was to impose a mandatory curfew to make sure that people are taking this seriously.” 

In both counties, the curfew continues until 7 a.m. Saturday.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said the curfew will be enforced and anyone without a legitimate reason to be on the road will be arrested.

Hopefully everyone was able to find plenty to do/read/eat/drink earlier in the week and bring it home.
